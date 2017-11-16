Just A Chance Of Christmas Music

Chance The Rapper and Jeremih are getting together for another Christmas collaboration!

If Merry Christmas Lil’ Mama helped you get into the holiday spirit last year, then you are going to LOVE this!

According to COMPLEX, The two are considering finishing and re-releasing their project.

Bongo ByTheWay helped work on the 2016 project and has quoted that the re-release is “gonna be one of those [where] everything is gonna come together super fast.”

Merry Christmas Lil’ Mama was dropped on SoundCloud right before the holidays last year with features by King Louie, Hannibal Buress, Teddy Jackson, Noname, and Lud Foe.

It is not sure whether these features will reappear in the remake of the project but earlier this year Quavo was spotted in the studio with Chance and other artist.