Just A Chance Of Christmas Music

By Nina
Filed Under: chance the rapper, Christmas Album, Collaborations, Jeremih, Merry Christmas Lil' Mama, quavo, soundcloud
Photo: Taylor Hill / Getty Images

Chance The Rapper and Jeremih are getting together for another Christmas collaboration!

If Merry Christmas Lil’ Mama helped you get into the holiday spirit last year, then you are going to LOVE this!

According to COMPLEX, The two are considering finishing and re-releasing their project.

Bongo ByTheWay helped work on the 2016 project and has quoted that the re-release is “gonna be one of those [where] everything is gonna come together super fast.”

Merry Christmas Lil’ Mama was dropped on SoundCloud right before the holidays last year with features by King Louie, Hannibal Buress, Teddy Jackson, Noname, and Lud Foe.

It is not sure whether these features will reappear in the remake of the project but earlier this year Quavo was spotted in the studio with Chance and other artist.

🏄🏾🏄🏾🏄🏾

A post shared by QuavoHuncho (@quavohuncho) on

More from Nina
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 1025 KSFM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live