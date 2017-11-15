Stay Safe When You’re Traveling By Always Having This On You

If you’ve been looking for an excuse to buy a Rolex, here you go: You’re going to need it to save your LIFE one day.

Jacques Cousteau’s grandson is an explorer and environmentalist named Philippe Cousteau. He’s constantly traveling the world. And he says his best tip for staying SAFE when you’re overseas is . . . wearing a Rolex.

Here’s why. He says that no matter where you are, everyone knows Rolexes, and knows they’re expensive. That makes it like currency.

So if you’re ever in a dangerous situation, you can use it to barter to get yourself out of trouble.

