Stay Safe When You’re Traveling By Always Having This On You

Launched in 1967, the Sea-Dweller was the first Rolex divers' watch with a date display. A useful feature for a watch designed for professional saturation divers, who typically "dwell" for days, weeks or even months in pressurized habitats during their missions. Yet the signature Cyclops magnifying lens on Rolex calendar watches could not be integrated on the original models as it would weaken the Plexiglas crystal under high pressure and compromize the watch's waterproofness. On the anniversary edition of the Sea-Dweller released in 2017, Rolex engineers managed to solve this technical issue and add a Cyclops lens for the first time to this iconic model. #Rolex #SeaDweller #101031
If you’ve been looking for an excuse to buy a Rolex, here you go: You’re going to need it to save your LIFE one day.
Jacques Cousteau’s grandson is an explorer and environmentalist named Philippe Cousteau. He’s constantly traveling the world. And he says his best tip for staying SAFE when you’re overseas is . . . wearing a Rolex.
Here’s why. He says that no matter where you are, everyone knows Rolexes, and knows they’re expensive. That makes it like currency.
So if you’re ever in a dangerous situation, you can use it to barter to get yourself out of trouble.
If you want to read more about this non-sense just click here.