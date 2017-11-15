Papa John’s Tweets Apology For Criticizing Anthem Protests, But People Still Aren’t Having It

After Papa John’s CEO John Schnatter blamed sluggish pizza sales on NFL players kneeling during the national anthem, the company has gone back on their word.
Papa John’s apologized via Twitter on Tuesday after claiming that the NFL anthem protests are “hurting Papa John’s shareholders” and that the protests “should have been nipped in the bud a year and a half ago.”
“The statements made on our earnings call were describing the factors that impact our business and we sincerely apologize to anyone that thought they were divisive,” it said. “That definitely was not our intention.
It went on to add two additional tweets.
The third was the most head-scratching one as they said they are against…neo-nazis?
Despite their “witty” antics, people still aren’t having it when it comes to their apology. Plenty took to Twitter as well to express their disappointment.
Mainly because their original tweet came out on November 1. So why did it take nearly two weeks to offer a response?
Despite an acceptable apology, I believe Papa John’s is still losing sales. In fact, according to FoodBeast, Papa John’s stock was down 1.43 percent Wednesday morning.