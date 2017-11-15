Papa John’s Tweets Apology For Criticizing Anthem Protests, But People Still Aren’t Having It

After Papa John’s CEO John Schnatter blamed sluggish pizza sales on NFL players kneeling during the national anthem, the company has gone back on their word.

Papa John’s apologized via Twitter on Tuesday after claiming that the NFL anthem protests are “hurting Papa John’s shareholders” and that the protests “should have been nipped in the bud a year and a half ago.”

“The statements made on our earnings call were describing the factors that impact our business and we sincerely apologize to anyone that thought they were divisive,” it said. “That definitely was not our intention.

It went on to add two additional tweets.

We believe in the right to protest inequality and support the players’ movement to create a new platform for change. We also believe together, as Americans, we should honor our anthem. There is a way to do both. (2/3) — Papa John's Pizza (@PapaJohns) November 15, 2017

The third was the most head-scratching one as they said they are against…neo-nazis?

We will work with the players and league to find a positive way forward. Open to ideas from all. Except neo-nazis — 🖕those guys. (3/3) — Papa John's Pizza (@PapaJohns) November 15, 2017

Despite their “witty” antics, people still aren’t having it when it comes to their apology. Plenty took to Twitter as well to express their disappointment.

Mainly because their original tweet came out on November 1. So why did it take nearly two weeks to offer a response?

Not only that, but you have shown your true selves time and time again. You did not want your employees to have health insurance. You threatened to increase prices on your ketchup-drizzled cardboard. Then you had to backtrack once you received backlash. — SUJ ⚖️ (@SujOfficial) November 15, 2017

Why the change of heart? Oh. The company's stock has fallen by nearly 13% since Schnatter's comments. "NFL leadership has hurt Papa John's shareholders." I think Papa John's leadership has done much more damage… — Tyler Chatham (@HaHaChatham) November 15, 2017

Nice try. But your pizza still sucks, your founder still bemoaned giving ins to his employees from his 40,000 square foot mansion & it took you 3 weeks to issue this statement. — Concerned American (@LizEClark) November 15, 2017

Despite an acceptable apology, I believe Papa John’s is still losing sales. In fact, according to FoodBeast, Papa John’s stock was down 1.43 percent Wednesday morning.