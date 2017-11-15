Looking For Love? You Might Want To Move To These Cities

Looking for love? You may want to consider a move to the City by the Bay.

WalletHub ranked the best cities for singles looking for their soulmate. Their data was based on factors like the area economy, dating opportunities, nightlife, and fun and recreation.

The Top 5:

1) San Francisco, 2) Atlanta,3) Los Angeles, 4) Denver and 5) San Diego.

The worst cities for singles wanting to mingle? South Burlington, Vermont; Brownsville, Texas; Pembroke Pines, Florida; Hialeah, Florida; and Warwick, Rhode Island.

Check out more on where to make a match by clicking here.