Blac Chyna Drops All The Kardashian Sisters From Lawsuit…Except One

Blac Chyna is taking a step back with her lawsuit against the whole Kardashian clan as she’s let all the sisters off the hook…

…except for Kim.

According to TMZ, Chyna is filing to remove Khloe, Kourtney, Kendall and Kylie from the legal battle, where she’s accusing the family of getting her show canceled.

One thing to note is that it’s entirely possible she could re-add them into the lawsuit if she wanted by refiling it.

For now, they’re clear. Same can’t be said for Kris, Rob and Kim, however. They’re still getting the legal heat.