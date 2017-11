Olaf’sĀ Frozen Adventure is set to premiere on November 22nd, before the new Disney movie Coco, and filmmakers are treating us to a sneak peek of the short film.

A new song called “Ring In The Season” was released on YouTube today, and it’s definitely getting us into the Christmas spirit.

All the main actors are coming back for this short, and it looks ADORABLE!

Check out the video, followed by the trailer, below: