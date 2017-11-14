christmas tree, christmas, wine bottle tree, wine

New Trend: Wine Bottle X-Mas Tree [pics]

By Tony Tecate
Why have a real Christmas tree or even a fake one … when you can have a wine bottle Christmas tree!

Wine bottle trees are the latest trend taking over Instagram, and they are basically a bunch of empty wine bottles shaped like a Christmas tree.

The best part? Your tree can continue to grow in size on your countdown to Christmas. Sounds like the perfect reason to have some friends over to “decorate” the tree.

Ready to make your own?

You’ll want to get your hands on a tree-shaped rack, like this one from 18BelowDesign on Etsy. Or check out this smaller scale version for $329.99 here.

Check out more on this story by clicking here.

 

