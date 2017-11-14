Migos Jumped XXXTentacion Outside Los Angeles Hotel

(Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

XXXTentacion was allegedly jumped by Migos and held at gunpoint.

On Monday, XXX posted a video claiming that the three rappers have jumped him while he was walking out of his Los Angeles hotel with his girlfriend.

According to XXL MAG, he also says that Migos members pulled a gun on him.

“They jumped me,” he says in his post. “Nobody gave the respect of a one-on-one… I’m just letting y’all know for now that I’m a man before anything, and I’m gonna take my […] like a man […] and I’m gonna carry myself like a man…”

Migos and XXX have had some drama in the past and it seems as if the drama between the two may be brought up again.

To see XXXTentacion’s posts about Migos, click here. WARNING! Explicit language is used.

