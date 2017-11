The Free Meek Mill protest took the streets of Philadelphia yesterday and protesters were recorded singing Dreams and Nightmares (INTRO). WARNING! Explicit language is used.

Me when I found out Meek Mill was getting sent back to jail, for 2 years, for "reckless driving"… They did him dirty #FreeMeekMill pic.twitter.com/1bHWTEtZDI — Raphael Wilson (@Raphy689908) November 6, 2017

People have reason to believe rapper Meek Mill has been wrongfully imprisoned for a probation violation and his song Dreams And Nightmares (INTRO) is being used to represent their protest.

What people don’t understand about #freemeekmill is a good majority of black people in philly have friends and family who are locked up because of unfair reasons it’s deeper than rap — Buena Lazer Social Blub (@dances) November 14, 2017

i feel like this the best time to say the 'dreams and nightmares' intro is the best EVER. — 4 days. (@moses_davion) November 14, 2017