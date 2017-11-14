Cardi B Wants Everyone In Red And Bridesmaids In Suits For Her Wedding

If you have been living under a rock or without internet, a few weeks ago Cardi B got engaged to Migos rapper Offset.

The two had a very interesting start when their relationship began with a single DM. Offset directly messaged one of Cardi B’s friends with convincing message to win her over: “I want Cardi.”

At first Cardi B wasn’t too into the idea and she wanted her friend to tell Offset that she “don’t date rappers,” but then the two ended up linking up at a party and it all went up from there.

Migos member proposed to Cardi mid-concert and since then people have had questions.

Most importantly about the wedding. Will it be anything like Gucci Mane and Jeyshia Ka’oir Davis’? What will the budget turn out to be? How will the bridesmaids dress?

XXL Mag reported that, in an interview, Cardi B painted a picture of what her wedding will entail.

“The world is not ready for it,” Cardi explained. “Everybody got to be wearing red […] and my bridesmaids are gonna be wearing suits, what’s good?”

It isn’t surprising that Cardi B wants to have a red wedding since she has been rumored to be associated with the Blood gang. An example is that at times Cardi calls her “Bardi.” Replacing the “C” for a “B” for Bloods.