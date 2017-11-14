You’ll Surely Want To Feel The Buzz About The Bracelet Flask! [Video]

Filed Under: Alcohol, booze, Bracelet, Bracelet Flask, flask, INSIDER
(Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Do you ever hate that you go somewhere and alcohol is around 15 dollars?

Cut that problem out and bring your own booze into a function without just showing up with a bottle.

INSIDER released a video of a Bracelet Flask! It can hold 36 ounces of your drink of choice.

Now you can look EXTRA good when you have a big bracelet around your wrist and you can feel extra good knowing that is actually a flask in disguise.

No one will know if you’re just weirdly putting your lips on your bracelet but you’ll surely feel the buzz about this bracelet!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 1025 KSFM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live