You’ll Surely Want To Feel The Buzz About The Bracelet Flask! [Video]

Do you ever hate that you go somewhere and alcohol is around 15 dollars?

Cut that problem out and bring your own booze into a function without just showing up with a bottle.

INSIDER released a video of a Bracelet Flask! It can hold 36 ounces of your drink of choice.

Now you can look EXTRA good when you have a big bracelet around your wrist and you can feel extra good knowing that is actually a flask in disguise.

No one will know if you’re just weirdly putting your lips on your bracelet but you’ll surely feel the buzz about this bracelet!