Get Paid To Vacation In Cancun [pic]

By Tony Tecate
(Photo by Allison Joyce/Getty Images)

Sick of your job?  How about getting paid to lie on the beach and drink margaritas?

Tourism website Cancun.com is looking for its next “Cancun Experience Officer.”

This lucky person will be paid $10,000 a month to sit on the beach, go on jungle adventures and check out the city’s hotels, nightclubs and restaurants for six months. That’s right … $60,000 to be on vacation.

Interested? You have until December 17th to submit a 60-second video showing why you’re the best person for the job.

Check out more on how to apply for this job by clicking here.

